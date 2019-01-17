Two shot at Home Depot in Fort Worth, police say

Two people were shot during a fight at Home Depot Thursday night in Fort Worth, police said.
Officer Buddy Calzada said two men were fighting and both opened fire at the store at 7950 South Freeway. Police said the shooting happened outside the store.
More than a dozen police units were sent to the scene after 9:40 p.m., according to police reports.
Calzada said one man was taken to the hospital in serious condition and the other was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The investigation was still in the early stages Thursday night, according to Fort Worth police. Calzada said no other information would be available tonight.
