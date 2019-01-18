Fort Worth

Two men killed in gunbattle at Home Depot parking lot

By Mitch Mitchell

January 18, 2019 09:28 AM

FORT WORTH

Two men died after an argument escalated into gunfire in the parking lot of a Home Depot late Thursday, police said.

The shooting call came into police about 9:40 p.m. at the Home Depot at 7950 South Freeway.

One man died after he was taken to a hospital in serious condition and the other was stable and being treated at the scene before he died, police said.

It was still unclear Friday what prompted the argument and shooting. Police released few details.

The names of the men have not been released.

