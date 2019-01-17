Family of man killed in police shootout watches bodycam footage of it

Family members of a man shot and killed during a shootout with Arlington police on Jan. 11 watched video footage from the incident on Thursday afternoon, according to their attorney.

Dallas attorney Justin A. Moore has been retained by the family of Tre’Shun Miller, 20.

Passengers of Miller’s car told the family that Miller “fired in self-defense after officers began shooting,” Moore said in a Twitter post.

On Thursday, after watching the video, Moore said that the video is inconclusive and that Arlington police will need to continue their investigation. Miller’s family declined to comment after the showing.

Miller died early Saturday at a Fort Worth hospital.

He shot an officer while fleeing during a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Randol Mill Road, police said. Police returned fire and hit Miller.

During the stop, the officer smelled marijuana in the car and requested backup, police have said. One of the officers asked the driver, Jessica Lee Lawson, to get out of the car so she could conduct a search, police said. Miller also got out of the car, but seconds later he ran, they said.

Miller pulled out a 9mm handgun, turned and fired multiple rounds at the two officers who chased him, hitting one of the officers in the pelvic area, police said. The injured officer was released from the hospital Monday, police Lt. Christopher Cook said.





Lawson, the driver of the car that was stopped, and two other men in the back seat were not charged. Detectives said they were cooperating with the investigation.

Arlington police said they will allow members of news organizations to watch the footage at 2 p.m. Thursday. Police Chief Will Johnson will comment afterward, they said.