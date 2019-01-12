Arlington police identify suspect, release details on officer-involved shooting

Arlington police identified the man suspected of shooting an officer during a traffic stop.

Treshun Symone Miller, 20, shot an officer on Friday night while fleeing during a traffic stop, Arlington police said. Officers returned fire and hit Miller, who later died at a hospital.

According to a press release from police, the officer pulled over a four-door sedan in a parking lot at 10:09 p.m. The car was driven by a woman and three men were in the car.

The officer called for backup and told Jessica Lee Lawson, who was driving, to get out of the car. She complied and another officer started dealing with her, police said.

Another officer went to the passenger side of the car and told Miller, who was in the front seat, to get out of the car. When he got out, Miller started running away from police across the parking lot, police said.

Two officers pursued Miller on foot. Miller pulled out a gun and shot at officers, hitting one of them, according to police.

Another officer shot Miller, wounding him, police said.

Both the officer and Miller were taken to the hospital, where Miller was later pronounced dead, police said in the release.