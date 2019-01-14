Arlington officer shot after traffic stop is released from hospital

The Arlington police officer who was shot during a traffic stop Friday got out of the hospital today.
The officer, who has yet to be identified, faces significant challenges while on the road to recovery, according to a tweet by Police Chief Will Johnson.
The suspect who shot him was killed by officers during an exchange of gunfire, police say.
That suspect, Treshun Miller, 20, had a pretrial hearing on Feb. 14 in County Criminal Court No. 7 on a marijuana possession charge which Arlington police say occurred in November, court records showed.
Miller died early Saturday at a Fort Worth hospital from gunshot wounds he suffered from an Arlington police officer Friday night. He shot an officer on Friday night while fleeing during a traffic stop, police said. Officers returned fire and hit Miller.
During the stop, the officer smelled marijuana in the car and requested a backup officer. He asked the driver, Jessica Lee Lawson, to get out of the car so he could conduct a search, police said. Miller also got out of the car, but seconds later he fled.
Miller pulled out a 9mm handgun, turned and fired multiple rounds at one of two officers, hitting him in the pelvic area, police said.
Lawson, the driver of the car that was stopped, and two other men in the backseat were not charged and detectives said they were cooperating with the investigation.
Police said officers found 2.05 ounces of marijuana and digital scales in the car. Miller had a criminal history in Tarrant County. He previously had been arrested twice for drug possession, once for burglary and for evading arrest, according to court records.
This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.
