Online tip leads to arrest of man suspected in Christmas Eve killing

An online tip led to the arrest of a man who police say walked up to an Arlington resident and killed him the day before Christmas, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Arrested is Desmond Norfleet, 27, of Fort Worth, police said.

Don Spriggs, 39, was outside a game room in the 6700 block of Brentwood Stair Road talking to someone when a man approached him on the sidewalk and began shooting, police said.

Spriggs died of multiple gunshot wounds after being taken to a local hospital emergency room.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Two days later, police released a surveillance video of the suspect walking up to Spriggs and pointing a gun.