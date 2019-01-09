Crime

Online tip leads to arrest of man suspected in Christmas Eve killing

By Nichole Manna

January 09, 2019 10:34 AM

Video shows suspect in Christmas Eve killing

Fort Worth police have released a video of the man they say shot and killed a 39-year-old Arlington man on Christmas Eve.
By
Up Next
Fort Worth police have released a video of the man they say shot and killed a 39-year-old Arlington man on Christmas Eve.
By
FORT WORTH

An online tip led to the arrest of a man who police say walked up to an Arlington resident and killed him the day before Christmas, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Arrested is Desmond Norfleet, 27, of Fort Worth, police said.

Don Spriggs, 39, was outside a game room in the 6700 block of Brentwood Stair Road talking to someone when a man approached him on the sidewalk and began shooting, police said.

Spriggs died of multiple gunshot wounds after being taken to a local hospital emergency room.

Two days later, police released a surveillance video of the suspect walking up to Spriggs and pointing a gun.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

crime

crime

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  