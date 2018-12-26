Fort Worth police release video of suspect in Christmas Eve killing

Fort Worth police have released a video of the man they say shot and killed a 39-year-old Arlington man on Christmas Eve.

Don Spriggs was outside of a game room in the 6700 block of Brentwood Stair Road talking to another person when a man between 25 to 35 years old approached Spriggs on the sidewalk and began shooting, police said.

Spriggs died of multiple gunshot wounds after being taken to a local hospital emergency room.

The suspect left in a vehicle described as a dark-colored Chrysler 300 with shiny rims, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 817-392-4335 or 817-392-4339.