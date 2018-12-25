Arlington man shot and killed on Christmas Eve, police say

An Arlington man was shot and killed in East Fort Worth Monday evening on Christmas Eve, according to Fort Worth Police.

The victim was identified as Don Spriggs, 39, who lived in Arlington. Officers responded to a shooting call from the 6700 block of Brentwod Stair Road. Upon their arrival, they found Spriggs lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Spriggs was taken to a local hospital emergency room, but did not survive the injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:58 p.m. The death was ruled a homicide, according to the Tarant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

FWPD homicide detectives are investigating.