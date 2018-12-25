Crime

Arlington man shot and killed on Christmas Eve, police say

By Hanaa’ Tameez

December 25, 2018 11:14 AM

Fort Worth Police are investigating the death of Arlington man Don Spriggs, 39, who died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Fort Worth Police are investigating the death of Arlington man Don Spriggs, 39, who died of multiple gunshot wounds. Chalabala Getty Images/iStockphoto
Fort Worth Police are investigating the death of Arlington man Don Spriggs, 39, who died of multiple gunshot wounds. Chalabala Getty Images/iStockphoto
Fort Worth

An Arlington man was shot and killed in East Fort Worth Monday evening on Christmas Eve, according to Fort Worth Police.

The victim was identified as Don Spriggs, 39, who lived in Arlington. Officers responded to a shooting call from the 6700 block of Brentwod Stair Road. Upon their arrival, they found Spriggs lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Spriggs was taken to a local hospital emergency room, but did not survive the injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:58 p.m. The death was ruled a homicide, according to the Tarant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

FWPD homicide detectives are investigating.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

texas

  Comments  