2 dogs escaped their home during a storm. Then they were found shot to death

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for tips that will identify the person or persons who fatally shot two dogs in December.

As storms moved through Denton County on Dec. 14, two frightened dogs ran from their home in Justin. The owner spent hours searching for the dogs, but couldn’t find them, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The dogs — a 7-year-old golden retriever named JC and a 2-year-old lab mix named Nessa — were found dead on Indian Trials Drive near Sam Reynolds Road.

Both dogs “had been shot to death and then the bodies mutilated,” the sheriff’s office said.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

A witness told investigators that a pickup truck, possibly black, occupied by three men was in that area at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 16.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information that will lead to the three men who were in the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477 or go to dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.