2 dogs escaped their home during a storm. Then they were found shot to death

By Nichole Manna

January 08, 2019 01:50 PM

Denton County Sheriff's Office
DENTON

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for tips that will identify the person or persons who fatally shot two dogs in December.

As storms moved through Denton County on Dec. 14, two frightened dogs ran from their home in Justin. The owner spent hours searching for the dogs, but couldn’t find them, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The dogs — a 7-year-old golden retriever named JC and a 2-year-old lab mix named Nessa — were found dead on Indian Trials Drive near Sam Reynolds Road.

Both dogs “had been shot to death and then the bodies mutilated,” the sheriff’s office said.

A witness told investigators that a pickup truck, possibly black, occupied by three men was in that area at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 16.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information that will lead to the three men who were in the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477 or go to dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.

Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

