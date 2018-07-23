Veritex Bank remains closed days after shooting that wounded 3 women

The Veritex Community Bank location where three employees were shot during an attempted bank robbery on Thursday will remain closed until further notice.

The bank asks that customers use other Veritex locations at 2800 W. 7th St. or 3880 Hulen St in Fort Worth.

Two men went to the 2424 Merrick St. location just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday and opened fire. Three employees, all women, were shot. Authorities said they were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The men didn’t get away with any cash, authorities said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Fort Worth Police Department said they handed control of the investigation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Neither agency will provide updates on the women’s conditions. Nor have the women’s identities been released.

The two suspects were arrested — one on Thursday and one on Friday — and neither of their names have been released, pending a criminal complaint becoming unsealed.

Asked Monday morning if the FBI would provide the men’s names, a spokesperson said they don’t have an update.