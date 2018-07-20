2 arrested in bank robbery, shooting that injured 3 women

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested two people in Thursday’s attempted robbery of Veritex Bank in Fort Worth, they announced Friday.





Three women employees were shot during the incident, which happened just before 9:30 a.m. No money was taken, police said.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Jackson said investigators were led to a home in the 5700 block of Blackmore Avenue — about a mile-and-a-half south of the bank at 2424 Merrick Street — on a tip that a vehicle involved in the robbery had been driven there.

Three men who were outside when police arrived were detained and questioned.

It was determined that one of those men was allegedly involved, FBI spokesperson Melinda Urbina said. The two others were released.

The second suspect was arrested Friday by the Fort Worth Police Department and FBI agents, she said. Scanner traffic at around 11:30 a.m. indicated a bank robbery suspect was spotted in the 2700 block of Las Vegas Trail. No police report of the call was available online.

Several Fort Worth police vehicles were seen outside an apartment complex soon after the call was made.

Neither of the suspects’ names or what charges they face have been released, pending the unsealing of the federal complaint against them.

Urbina confirmed on Friday that both suspects fired their weapons during the robbery attempt.

The FBI and police have declined to comment on the injured women’s conditions. The women were taken to local hospitals Thursday morning with serious injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The agency has also declined to release surveillance footage taken from inside the bank. Information about what led to shots being fired hasn’t been released.

It wasn’t immediately known if there were any customers inside the bank or if a security guard was present at the time of the shooting.

Of the 4,251 robberies reported to the FBI in 2016, injuries occurred to 43 people. Of those people, 23 were employees.

Nine customers and eight suspects were injured during those robberies. One employee and seven suspects died during bank robberies that year, according to FBI statistics.