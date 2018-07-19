Shooting at Fort Worth bank leaves 3 women employees wounded, 2 suspects at large

A shooting was reported Thursday morning during a bank robbery call on Merrick Street and three bank employees have been shot, authorities said.
Two of the women were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and the third was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, said MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, but Zavadsky said the gunshots were serious.
The shooting was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. at Veritex Bank, 2424 Merrick Street.
Police are searching for at least two male suspects who are believed to be heavily armed. Police said the two men went into the bank and opened fire. There were other employees in the building who weren’t injured, Sgt. Chris Britt said.
The suspects fled the scene, possibly in a vehicle, he said.
Britt said officers are still trying to determine if this was an attempted robbery. An agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation is on the scene.
Police and emergency vehicles converged on the area shortly after the shooting was reported and spread into the surrounding neighborhood. Residents could be seen talking to police and giving them statements.
People from area shops came outside and were looking on as a police helicopter flew over the neighborhood just south of Westover Hills.
Investigators are checking to see if there are security videos inside the bank.
Police did not release descriptions of the suspects and asked residents to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
