Police are now saying that a road rage slaying in Burleson may have been over drugs

Investigators are now saying that a drug dispute may have fueled the targeted slaying of a 20-year-old Burleson man who was on his way to witness the birth of his child.

The victim, identified as Todd Wayne Neal Jr. of Fort Worth, was a passenger in a vehicle when he was shot and killed on Monday in what authorities first said they believed was a road rage incident.

The investigation revealed that an initial confrontation between Neal and the suspect occurred in a parking lot in the 3800 block of Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth, according to a Burleson police news release.

Neal was a passenger in a black Lexus when he encountered the suspect, Keilon Warren, who was driving a burgundy Chrysler 300, the release said.

During that encounter, Warren fired gunshots in the direction of the black Lexus, but police said they do not believe the driver of the vehicle or Neal were injured at that time, according to the release.

The suspect, Warren, and a second vehicle, described in the 911 tape as a black Chevrolet pickup, began to chase the victim and the driver of the black Lexus near Sycamore School Road and I-35, toward Burleson, the release said.

Keilon Breshawn Warren, 18, faces a murder charge and charges of evidence tampering, and being a felon in possession of a firearm may be added, according to Burleson police. WFAA Courtesy

The black Lexus had stopped on the service road near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Renfro Street when a second confrontation occurred and Neal was shot, the release said.

The Lexus sped away and did not stop until it reached the Burleson Police Department. There Warren abandoned the burgundy Chrysler in a neighborhood near Darrin and Arnold streets in Burleson and was picked up by a silver Chrysler, according to the release.

Warren was stopped by officers behind the Burleson Police Department, where he was taken into custody.

Since the shooting, four search warrants have been executed by the Burleson Police Department. Three search warrants were executed on separate vehicles and one on a home in Fort Worth, the release said.

Marijuana was found in the black Lexus and at the home. Several fake Texas identification cards, fraudulent credit cards and checks and a significant amount of cash were located in the home, the release said.

Burleson police continue to investigate.



