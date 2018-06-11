Victim in road rage shooting dies after chase leads to Burleson police headquarters

A victim has died after a road rage shooting Monday afternoon, Burleson police said.

A male suspect in connection with the shooting was arrested late Monday evening and is being held at the Johnson County Jail, according to police.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:54 p.m. when police received a 911 call from the victim, who was the passenger in a vehicle with the driver. The victim stated that they were being chased by another vehicle while being shot at, police said.

The victim told dispatchers that they were on their way to Burleson police headquarters. When they arrived, officers determined that the passenger was injured, police said. The victim was transported by MedStar to John Peter Smith Hospital where the victim later died.

Witnesses told police that a road rage incident started near Altamesa Boulevard in southwest Fort Worth and ended in front of the Burleson police headquarters.





Investigators are trying to determine where the shots were fired, although no shots were exchanged in front of police headquarters, police said.