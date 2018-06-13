'My friend is shot dead beside me, ma'am,' 911 caller says of road rage victim

A road rage incident turned into gunfire erupting during a car chase that led to the death of a 20-year-old man in Burleson who was headed to witness the birth of his child, according to court documents.

The victim, identified by Burleson police as Todd Wayne Neal Jr., of Fort Worth, was a passenger in a vehicle when he was shot and killed on Monday.

Police became aware of the shooting at 1:57 p.m. when 911 dispatchers received a call from Tyquan Pleasant, a friend of Neal, stating that they were being chased down SW Wilshire Boulevard by another vehicle while being shot at, according to a six-page affidavit from the Burleson Police Department.

In the audio from the 911 call released by Burleson police, Pleasant told the dispatcher that Neal had been shot.

"I'm headed down 35 I have a car following me. Trailing me. I don't know who they are they started shooting us," said Pleasant. "My friend is shot dead right beside of me sir, ma'am they shot right at ... I'm, I'm headed to the Burleson police station."

The dispatcher told him that an ambulance was en route to the police station. Pleasant began to cry as he continued talking.

"My friend is shot dead beside me ma'am. My friend is shot. Please. Lord I don't know these, I seen them and they started trailing us," he said.

Officers and detectives with Burleson police responded to the front of the police department building, where the Pleasant pulled over in his black 2003 Acura. Multiple gunshot holes could be seen in the passenger side of the vehicle where Neal was sitting.

Detectives said Neal appeared to be unresponsive at the time, according to the affidavit.

Neal was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he was later pronounced dead.

At the time of the shooting, Pleasant was taking Neal to the Dallas Regional Medical Center where his girlfriend, Jalyn Alexander, was scheduled to be induced into labor for the birth of their child, according to WFAA.

Burleson detectives focused on locating a black truck and a maroon Chrysler 300 sedan that the suspect was last seen driving. Pleasant informed police that the shooter was the driver and was wearing a white T-shirt, according to the affidavit.

A male matching the description given by Pleasant was seen walking toward Darren Drive and Arnold Avenue, near the rear of the police department building, waving a gun around.

Witnesses said that the suspect had been picked up in a different silver-colored Chrysler 300.

Officers then stopped the vehicle, and the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Keilon Breshawn Warren, was removed and detained.

Keilon Breshawn Warren, 18, faces a murder charge and charges of evidence tampering and being a felon in possession of a firearm may be added, according to Burleson police. WFAA Courtesy

Warren had a large amount of cash, but did not have a weapon. Warren also refused to participate in a interview with police, the affidavit stated.

The driver of the silver Chrysler 300, Everick Johnson, told police that Warren called him asking to be picked up. He said Warren told him someone hit his car and he had been chasing the person who hit him.

During a search of Johnson's vehicle, police found the keys to the maroon Chrysler 300, where inside they found a single spent cartridge casing from a .40-caliber handgun.

Warren's criminal history shows that he was convicted of a felony possession of marijuana in Tarrant County and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 36 months probation, according to court records.

He was also identified as the shooter in a different incident in Fort Worth. Police said it occurred near a probation office where five shell casings found at that scene matched the same shell casings found in Neal's murder, police said.





Warren faces a murder charge and charges of evidence tampering. A charge of felon in possession of a firearm might be added.

Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @PrescotteStokes