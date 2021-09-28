Grapevine nature trail celebrates art, sets Guinness world record for most painted rocks

The Rock Art Trail, which began in March 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, features a display of 24,459 painted rocks. The trail lies between Parr Park and the trail connection from Parr Park along Big Bear Creek in Grapevine. City of Grapevine

Most everyone is familiar with the legendary statement that everything is bigger in Texas.

And now, the City of Grapevine Parks and Recreation department is included in that tradition as the Grapevine Rock Art Trail has broken a Guinness World Record for the Largest Display of Painted Pebbles with a total of 24,459 rocks.

The Rock Art Trail first began in March 2020 as a way to inspire and uplift the community during the harsh reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. The display is filled with talented and skilled artwork designed to inspire all who meander through the trails to explore.

“The Rock Art Trail is a beautiful symbol of our community’s resilience and resolve in the face of such a devastating and disruptive pandemic,” said Grapevine resident Ron Olsen, who placed the first cluster of rocks that started the collection.

The trail lies between Parr Park and the trail connection from Parr Park along Big Bear Creek. Olsen and fellow resident Chris Penny joined forces to transform the trail into an artistic attraction for anyone in Grapevine and beyond who wanted to escape the stress of the pandemic.

The first rocks consisted of a happy face, an Oklahoma University logo, bluebonnets, a mountain and stream scene, a galloping horse to represent the Grapevine Mustangs, and the Iceland national flag — which was actually Rock Zero. After Penny and his daughters discovered the rock art trail near their home, they painted a few rocks and picked the perfect spot to place them.

Penny also connected with artists around the world, asking them to donate rocks to the trail. They happily obliged.

“What started as a random act of kindness to spread joy and positivity during the pandemic has grown into something extraordinary,” Penny said. “It amazes me that people from all over the world have sent rocks to be placed on a trail that they might not ever visit.

“These works of art have led to the trail being filled with laughter, new friendships being developed, people spending more time outdoors, couples holding hands, and childhood memories being relived. In essence, the rock trail ended up being exactly what the community needed during these unique times.”

One major newspaper described the trail as “a wonderland of tiny paintings.”

“These last couple of years have been tough all around the world, including our country — and to come up with this idea to do something that inspires hope, joy, and aspiration and celebrates life is such a special thing to have in our community,” said Grapevine Mayor Pro Tem Darlene Freed.

“Grapevine is a community of togetherness,” said Kevin Mitchell, Grapevine Parks and Recreation Director. “It is amazing what has been accomplished on the Rock Art Trail and the positive impact it has had on so many.

“The parks department would like to thank Ron, Chris, and all of the volunteers and artists worldwide that helped make this happen. This trail has brought more people to our trails to enjoy the outdoors and create memories — that is what parks and recreation is all about.”

To learn more about the story behind the Rock Art Trail, visit Guinness World Record for the Largest Display of Painted Pebbles.