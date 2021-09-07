Grapevine’s latest public art to celebrate meeting between Indian leaders, Sam Houston

This sculpture is one of the statues in the Circle of Peace exhibit that will soon be unveiled in Grapevine. Courtesy

Not that she wasn’t excited about her latest creation, but Grapevine artist Linda Lewis believes the choice wasn’t hers.

“I wasn’t compelled to do it. It was predestined,” she said. “The City of Grapevine went back in time and grabbed hold of what was disappearing into the past.”

Now, that past is becoming public when Grapevine’s newest work of art, “Peace Circle,” will be unveiled on Peace Plaza at Grapevine Main Station on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 1-2:30 p.m. Festivities and educational presentations will are scheduled from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. during the 35th Annual GrapeFest.

The sculptures commemorate a meeting of Republic of Texas President Sam Houston and 10 American Indian chiefs/captains on the Grape Vine Prairie in 1843. The work features 11 bronze statues standing 1.25 percent larger than life size, representing Houston and chiefs/captains from the Delaware, Chickasaw, Waco, Tawakoni, Keechi, Caddo, Anadarko, Ioni, Biloxi and Cherokee Nations.

This project was heavily researched to represent the Indian nations’ story and history.

For more than five years, Lewis has been the owner/operator of the Grapevine Fine Arts Program and Foundry, bringing two decades of experience working with bronze to Main Street. She is one of few artists who does all mold making, wax working, sand blasting, bronze casting, welding and patina finishing.

Meeting in a spirit of friendship and peace, Houston and the tribal leaders established a line that would not be crossed — where the tribes could live in peace. The Peace Circle meeting led to the signing of the Treaty of Bird’s Fort on Sept. 29, 1843. It was one of the few Indian treaties ratified by the Republic of Texas Senate.

The dedication ceremony will consist of representatives from the tribal nations, the Sam Houston Memorial Museum and members of the Peace Circle Advisory Committee. Though the Comanches were invited but did not attend the original Peace Circle meeting in 1843, they will be attending the “Peace Circle” unveiling ceremony.

The dedication ceremony will begin with a land acknowledgment that states that Grapevine respectfully acknowledges all indigenous people who have lived on the Grape Vine Prairie and reaffirms friendship and relationship with the 10 nations who met with Houston in 1843.

The ceremony will close with Comanche drum music followed by a friendship dance.

“I think the most significant thing about the Peace Circle is that from its inception we worked diligently to ensure that the men and the event would be portrayed accurately, with respect and honor,” said Peace Circle Advisory Committee member Sallie Cotter Andrews. “Our fabulous artist, Linda Lewis, was able to take the information we gathered and create the statues. Because their personalities are so real and because she is so talented, she could almost bring them to life. Everything was vetted through the modern day nations to be sure we were accurate in what we found and portrayed.”

From their physical appearance to the manner of their dress, each larger-than-life statue in “Peace Circle” invites visitors to travel back in time and learn about the lives of the first people. The artwork serves a reminder of Texas’ rich history as well as a recognition of the area’s strong American Indian presence.

Andrews added that the exhibit also presents an opportunity for everyone to know, understand and appreciate history.

“People in other countries are very interested in American Indians, but what they may have seen in the movies is a stereotypical presentation. Peace Circle can help undo stereotypes,” she said. “ ... It would be fantastic if the Peace Circle encouraged everyone to be more interested in each other and respectful to others in general.”