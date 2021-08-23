Foundation serves special needs children in memory of Texas boy. Here’s how to help.

The Thomas family today: John with wife Becca and children Aria, Phillip and Alani. John started the Joseph Thomas Foundation in memory of his late son Joseph, who died in 2007 at age 6, to benefit families with special needs children. Joseph Thomas Foundation

Like so many parents, John Thomas of Weatherford loves talking about his son. He only wishes Joseph were still here to join in the conversation.

Joseph passed in 2007 from a condition known as double dominant, inheriting a pair of dwarfism genes. While the condition often results in a miscarriage, Joseph was given six years of life.

But while Joseph is gone physically, his memory remains strong through the work of the Joseph Thomas Foundation started by Thomas immediately after his son’s passing.

The nonprofit organization helps families of children with special needs.

“I feel strongly that instead of standing and complaining we should step up and help find a solution,” Thomas said. “Too many people today would rather be heard than actually be seen helping.”

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That is definitely not the case with JTF, which features two programs.

The Grant Program provides financial assistance to families of children with special needs to purchase equipment or supplies that are not fully funded by insurance. This program has an application process.

The Closet Program is their newest program and it provides gently used medical equipment and new medical supplies for anyone in need. This program does not have an application, but does have an assistance request process.

“These items are typically donated to us by other special needs families wanting to help others,” Thomas said.

Thomas stressed the need for help from JTF and others like it in this age when healthcare can be challenging to acquire for some.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Medicaid is an incredible insurance option for kids with disabilities. However, they fall short in a lot of areas. For example Medicaid only pays for one wheelchair every five years. So, if a child needs a wheelchair at 3 years old, that child cannot get another wheelchair until they are 8. So what happens when the child outgrows their chair?” he said. “The family is left to pay out of pocket for an additional chair, and that is where JTF can step in and assist with those financial burdens.”

Thomas added that JTF can also fill the gap while waiting on insurance, or when there’s not enough allowance for an item covered or not covered by insurance.

The Closet Program has shipped supplies and equipment to seven different countries and about 20 states this year alone, Thomas said.

“Because our Closest Program has no location restrictions we are able to serve anyone. Our Grant Program is currently serving 101 Texas counties,” he said.

The main office of JTF is in Abilene, which Thomas noted is centrally located. There are medical closets in Lubbock, Weatherford, Abilene and Rockwall.

Over the last 14 years JTF has helped approximately 230 families through its Grant Program, Thomas said. He added that since the addition of the Closet Program in January 2021 the foundation has served just over 500 families across the world.

Thomas noted that the Lubbock Closet served the family of a 6-year-old girl when private insurance denied life-sustaining formula and equipment. JTF Closet provided a feeding pump, IV pole, and six-month supplies of feeding bags and formula.

“These items totaled $680-plus per month out of pocket for her parents,” he said. “By providing six months of support — a $4,500-plus value — JTF greatly eased the financial burden on her family.”

Community pitching in for the cause

Like many nonprofits, JTF receives community help. They also get funding from local, state and national grants, individual sponsorships, and their own Hands of Hope campaign. In this campaign folks can donate on a monthly schedule with the amount of their choice.

“We rely a lot on the generosity of our communities. What we find is most families simply don’t know the struggles that our families have, and once they do they’re happy to help. Education is key,” Thomas said.

They also hold several fundraisers, including the popular annual Triathlon in Abilene and Biathlon in Weatherford. This is the 15th year for the Triathlon and the fifth year for the Biathlon.

The Weatherford event is scheduled for Nov. 13, while the next Abilene event will be Feb. 12.

These are events where special needs families can come and enjoy the day with other special needs families. Whether the child has unique challenges or different abilities than typical kids they can feel included, and parents can fellowship with others who share some of the same struggles of raising a child with special needs.

JTF’s newest fundraiser is scheduled for Oct. 16 at Heritage Park in Weatherford, Thomas said.

“We are very excited about the inaugural JTF Fest this year. With the help of Parker County United and the City of Weatherford we hope to create a family friendly event for all to enjoy,” he said. “We will have live music, a Kidzone, a barbecue cook-off, and a cornhole tournament.”

To help, call the JTF office at 325-704-1129 or visit their Facebook page. You can also reach them by visiting their website www.josephthomasfoundation.org and click the “Contact” tab.