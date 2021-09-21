Euless youngster, 8, stayed busy during quarantine by creating cosmetics brand for kids

With the help of her mom, 8-year-old Janelle Wilcher of Euless turned extra time during quarantine into a business creating and selling cosmetics for kids. Tyrone Allen

Be tough, be resourceful, be creative — and Don’t Be Jelly!

Even as COVID-19 forced she and her mother into quarantine, 8-year-old Janelle Wilcher’s creative mind came up with an idea that has since blossomed. With the help of her mom, Paris Gray, the Euless youngster created and launched her own brand of cosmetics designed specifically for kids.

“My mom and I were sitting in the house bored and she asked me if I wanted to start a business. I said yes, and my dream became a reality. We launched ‘Don’t Be Jelly’ on Aug. 18, 2020,” Janelle recalled. “My TeTe Kiera (her aunt) helped us come up with the name. She also gave me my nickname Jelly Bean.”

The business, which is through Facebook and online at www.dontbejellyllc.com, features 42 products, most of which are handmade by Janelle and her mom. They are cruelty-free and non-toxic. Janelle said that while they are beauty products for kids, they are cool enough for adults.

“We just celebrated a year and it’s been amazing,” Janelle said. “I have met a lot of new friends, kidpreneurs, and had a lot of opportunities. I love seeing my products make people dream big.”

Of course, Gray is proud of her daughter for taking a plan to keep her motivated during a COVID quarantine and turning it into a big success. Already close, the project brought them even closer.

“I also was facing the possibility of losing my job, and I wanted her to never feel those pressures,” she said. “We are besties and this is how we bond and motivate each other.”

Among the favorite items Janelle sells are her lip gloss. She also has a new bath bomb coming out in October. To further promote her business, Gray said Janelle will be on the Home Shopping Marketplace, with the episode to run after Black Friday.

Gray believes Janelle, who wants to grow up to teach science, is setting an example for many about reaching for a dream.

“Even adults tell her how she motivates them with her consistency. This is just the beginning,” Gray said.

It’s also a lot of fun and pretty neat to own her own business, Janelle said.

“It’s so cool, and now that I am back to school, all my friends love asking me about it,” she said.

She’s also quite a hit within her family, who helps her out in a variety of ways.

“They tell me that I am already a celebrity,” Janelle said, smiling, and adding, “I just laugh.”