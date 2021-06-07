Former Flower Mound councilman accused of indecency with a child out on $50,000 bond

Former Flower Mound council member Jim Pierson. Courtesy

Former councilman Jim Pierson is facing felony charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and indecency with a child/sexual contact, according to Denton County records.

Pierson, 80, was booked into the Denton County jail on Friday, and is out on $50,000 bond.

Pierson could not be reached for comment.

According to the Crosstimbers Gazette, an arrest warrant affidavit stated that Pierson’s granddaughter told investigators that he began abusing her when she was 8 years old for a period of about three years. The abuse stopped when the girl told Pierson that she would tell someone, according to the affidavit.

Pierson resigned last month after he was elected in 2019. Council members are interviewing applicants to replace him.