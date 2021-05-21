Flower Mound councilman who resigned faces criminal investigation

Former Flower Mound council member Jim Pierson. Courtesy

The Denton County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a criminal investigation of a former Flower Mound councilman who resigned last week.

Jim Pierson suddenly resigned from the council. Pierson could not be reached for comment.

Capt. Orlando Hinojosa, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department, did not provide additional details in an email to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“At the request of the Flower Mound Police Department, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a criminal investigation of a former Flower Mound City Council Member. At this time there will be no additional information released.”

According to the Cross Timbers Gazette, Pierson sent an email to mayor Steve Dixon and council members saying that he was resigning immediately.

During the May 12 meeting, Dixon said he spoke to Pierson on the phone, but did not say why he resigned. Dixon did not return an email seeking comment.

Pierson was elected in 2019 and had another year left in his term.

Flower Mound is taking applications to fill the vacant Place 1 council seat until May 24.