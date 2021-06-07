Northeast Tarrant

Baby killed, woman critically injured in single-vehicle crash on Texas 121 in Bedford

Fort Worth

A baby was killed and a 32-year-old woman passenger was in critical condition Monday morning from injuries after a one-car accident on Texas 121, Bedford police said.

The name of the infant, who Bedford police say was about a year old, has not been released by authorities.

The 33-year-old driver of the vehicle also was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.

The crash was reported about 12:45 a.m. Monday on southbound Texas 121 between Bedford Road and Murphy Drive.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found two adults and the baby injured in the single-vehicle wreck. Police determined a man had been driving the vehicle and the woman and the baby were passengers.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. Crash investigators are processing evidence.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service