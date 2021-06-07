Northeast Tarrant
Baby killed, woman critically injured in single-vehicle crash on Texas 121 in Bedford
A baby was killed and a 32-year-old woman passenger was in critical condition Monday morning from injuries after a one-car accident on Texas 121, Bedford police said.
The name of the infant, who Bedford police say was about a year old, has not been released by authorities.
The 33-year-old driver of the vehicle also was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.
The crash was reported about 12:45 a.m. Monday on southbound Texas 121 between Bedford Road and Murphy Drive.
When they arrived on the scene, officers found two adults and the baby injured in the single-vehicle wreck. Police determined a man had been driving the vehicle and the woman and the baby were passengers.
The cause of the crash was under investigation. Crash investigators are processing evidence.
