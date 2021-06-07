Baby killed, woman critically injured in single-vehicle crash on Texas 121 in Bedford

A baby was killed and a 32-year-old woman passenger was in critical condition Monday morning from injuries after a one-car accident on Texas 121, Bedford police said.

The name of the infant, who Bedford police say was about a year old, has not been released by authorities.

The 33-year-old driver of the vehicle also was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.

The crash was reported about 12:45 a.m. Monday on southbound Texas 121 between Bedford Road and Murphy Drive.

Bedford Police & Fire responded to a single-car crash in the 2200 block of SB S.H. 121, between the Bedford Rd & Murphy Dr exits, around 12:45 a.m. this morning, June 7. Upon arrival, all 3 occupants of the vehicle had injuries and were transported to area hospitals. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Y0gJNJfgsR — Bedford TX Police (@BedfordTXPD) June 7, 2021

When they arrived on the scene, officers found two adults and the baby injured in the single-vehicle wreck. Police determined a man had been driving the vehicle and the woman and the baby were passengers.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. Crash investigators are processing evidence.