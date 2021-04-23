Traffic alert! This freeway near Dallas-Fort Worth Airport will shut down all weekend

Motorists who plan to drive near the north end of Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend can expect delays.

All northbound lanes of Texas 121 are scheduled to be closed at Interstate 635, also known as LBJ Freeway, in Grapevine. The closure is expected to begin at 8 p.m. Friday and continue through 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

Traffic will detour to eastbound I-635 and Royal Lane.

The road work is part of a $371 million makeover of the I-635/Texas 121 Interchange.

The closure is needed so that crews can permanently restripe the newly built freeway interchange into its new, pemanent configuration, said Maria Woodrow, spokeswoman for the main contractor, NorthGate Constructors.

“Drivers should plan accordingly during this work and add extra time to their commute,” Woodrow said in an email.

More information about the project, also known as the DFW Connector, can be found at dfwconnector.com or @DFWConnector on Twitter.

Or, call the DFW Connector project hotline, 877-411-4212.

It’s a good idea to check those resources before heading out. Contractors working on the DFW Connector project often finish their work hours — and sometimes a full day — ahead of schedule, and if they get this work done early an announcement of the road re-opening will be posted.