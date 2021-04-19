Traffic alert! This busy far north Fort Worth intersection is about to be rebuilt

A busy intersection in far north Fort Worth is about to get a makeover, and motorists can expect minor delays in the area for much of the rest of this year while the work is being performed.

The intersection of North Beach Street and Basswood Boulevard, which is frequently used by commuters traveling from northern Tarrant County to central and downtown Fort Worth, is scheduled to be rebuilt and modernized. North Beach Street in particular is often used by drivers as an alternative to Interstate 35W, which also is under construction in far north Fort Worth.

When the interchange is completed, the most noticeable change for motorists will be double left-turn lanes in all four directions, city officials said. The area is known for long lines during peak travel periods, and many motorists who wish to turn left can become frustrated because the existing single left-turn lanes only hold a handful of cars.

The lines for left-turn traffic can also block traffic wishing to go straight through the intersection from the left main lane.

“The main goal and purpose of this project is to improve the queuing for left-turn movement, which is contributing to the delay at that intersection,” said Lauren Prieur, Fort Worth transportation and public works assistant director.

Construction is expected to begin as early as Tuesday.

Residents who wish to learn more about the project are invited to a virtual community meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. Information on how to log into the meeting is available at the city’s website, fortworthtexas.gov.

The contractor for the project will be McClendon Construction Co., of Burleson.

The estimated cost of the intersection makeover is $2.4 million. The city’s 2018 bond proceeds will cover $1.7 million and the remainder will come from impact fees, which are paid to the city by developers as a way to cover the cost of extending city services to their properties.

Prieur said that, while motorists may experience delays caused by the presence of a work zone at the intersection and the temporary relocation of lanes at different times, the contractor intends to keep the same number of lanes that are out there today open at all times.

North Beach Street currently has three main lanes and one left-turn lane in each direction. Basswood Boulevard has two main lanes and a left turn lane in each direction.

“We don’t shut down any of the lanes,” she said. “We don’t shut down the roadway. At all times, that intersection will be open.”

Although the specific timeline for improving each quadrant of the intersection could change, Prieur said the plan at the moment calls for work to begin first on the eastbound side of Basswood Boulevard, followed by the westbound side of Basswood Boulevard, the southbound side of North Beach Street and then the northbound side of North Beach Street.

Construction is expected to be completed in December, including any weather delays.

About 31,228 vehicles per day use that stretch of North Beach Street and 19,086 vehicles use that portion of Basswood Boulevard, according to North Central Texas Council of Governments 2019 traffic counts.