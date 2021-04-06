Northeast Tarrant

Carroll school board president, vice president indicted on Open Meetings Act violations

SOUTHLAKE

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted the Carroll school board president and vice president on charges they violated the Texas Open Meetings Act by sending text messages concerning a proposed diversity plan.

The grand jury indictment says that Michelle Moore and Todd Carlton knowingly engaged in communications outside of a meeting about the district’s Cultural Competence Action Plan.

The indictments stem from a lawsuit that Southlake parent Kristin Garcia filed last year alleging that the board members communicated about the district’s diversity plan through text messages. The lawsuit claims the communication was about board business which was not conducted during an authorized meeting.

The suit alleges that the board members communicated about the plan before an Aug. 20 meeting.

