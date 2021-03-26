Gunman identified in Grapevine shooting, but he’s still not in custody, police say

A search continued Friday for a gunman who wounded a man earlier this week after a group of men got into an altercation near at a Grapevine gas station.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, but Grapevine police said Friday they would not identify him until he was booked into jail.

The victim was shot in the foot, and he was treated and released Wednesday shortly after the shooting.

Grapevine police responded to the shooting about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Mustang Drive in Grapevine.

Witnesses told Grapevine police the group of men got into argument when two men began shoving each other. At some point, the suspect brandished a handgun and fired multiple times, wounding the 18-year-old victim.

Another bullet shattered the glass at a nearby business, but no other injuries were reported.

The gunman got into a car and drove off after the shooting.

The victim was driven away in another car, but he stopped on his way to the hospital when he an ambulance parked at Mustang Drive and Ira E. Woods Avenue in Grapevine. Medics took him to a nearby hospital.

The 21-year-old suspect faces a charge of deadly conduct, Grapevine police said.