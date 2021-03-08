Wrong-way driver critically injured in Airport Freeway collision, police say

A driver going the wrong way on Airport Freeway in Haltom City was critically injured early Monday in a three-vehicle crash on the highway, Haltom City police said.

The two other drivers also were taken to a Fort Worth hospital for their injuries, but their conditions were not available.

The wrong-way driver suffered life threatening injuries, Haltom City police said.

Haltom City police responded to the wreck about 1 a.m. on southbound Airport Freeway near Haltom Road.

Witnesses told authorities that one car was traveling the wrong direction on the highway just before the collision.

Authorities did not release the names of the drivers or how the wrong-way driver got on the highway.