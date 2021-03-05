Two dead in wrong-way crash on Irving highway; driver was intoxicated, police allege

A drunken woman drove head-on into a vehicle on Friday in Irving, killing two passengers in the car with which she collided, police said.

Yasmin Olvera, 23, was driving north in the south lanes in the 2300 block of State Highway 161 when the collision occurred, Irving police said. A department spokesman did not say what time the crash occurred.

Passengers Valentina Nerea, 21, and Esmeralda Rauda, 19, died at the scene.

Joshua Budai, the driver of the vehicle with which Olvera collided, was in critical condition at Parkland Hospital, police said. He is 21.

No passengers were inside Olvera’s car, police said. She was seriously injured and was at a hospital on Friday.

Police said they expected that Olvera will be charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.