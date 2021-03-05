25-year-old man ID’d as victim in fatal south Fort Worth shooting Sunday morning

A 25-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in south Fort Worth over the weekend.

Pedro Arturo Delgado, of Fort Worth, died at 11:15 p.m. Sunday inside of John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was in the hospital for about 18 hours, after firefighters found him bleeding from his head around 5 that morning, police said.

He died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner, which classified his death as a homicide.

There are no suspects at this time, according to police.

A passerby reported seeing Delgado in the 1000 block of East Baltimore Avenue on Sunday, police said. Responding firefighters located him lying on the curb and took him to JPS.

Though he initially survived the gunshot wound, police said on Sunday morning he wasn’t expected to survive.

The department didn’t have any updates to share on Friday. Officer Bradley Perez, a police spokesman, said, “There is nothing new to report at this time but the investigation is still ongoing.”