Crime

Man found with gunshot to the head in Fort Worth not expected to survive

Police do not expect a Sunday morning gunshot victim to survive his wounds.
Police do not expect a Sunday morning gunshot victim to survive his wounds. Dreamstime via TNS

A man is expected to die after being shot in the head Sunday morning in Fort Worth, according to police.

The man, whose identity is unknown, is in critical condition at the hospital and not expected to survive, according to police spokesman Officer Bradley Perez.

The man was found around 5 a.m. by the fire department lying on the curb and bleeding from the head at the 1000 block of East Baltimore Avenue after emergency dispatchers received a call from a passerby, according to Perez.

Police do not have any suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley covers business and breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service