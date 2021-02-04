Tenants lived in substandard buildings in backyard with raw sewage, faulty wiring

A homeowner who built unpermitted structures in his backyard where people were living in filthy and dangerous conditions was ordered to remove the buildings in 30 days.

Bedford officials sued Chandra Gupta and his son Sachin Gupta for repeated zoning, health and safety code violations, which included open sewage pits and dangerous electrical wiring where extension cords with open splices were strung between the buildings.

The suit also alleges that Gupta built structures –including enclosing a gazebo built over an empty swimming pool that he leased to tenants. There were also coverings over two recreational vehicles where people were living.

During a virtual hearing Wednesday in Tarrant County 67th District Court, city officials testified that they obtained search warrants and visited the property numerous times and saw two open sewage pits, waste water flowing onto the ground from a laundry room for tenants, unpermitted plumbing and unpermitted breaker boxes with wires strung to the various buildings in the backyard.

Chandra Gupta’s home is on a cul-de-sac in a neighborhood zoned for single family homes.

District Judge Don Cosby said he will grant a temporary injunction against Chandra Gupta and added that 30 days was enough time for Gupta to remove the buildings.

“I think the evidence is pretty clear that there is a danger and irreparable harm to the tenants and neighbors…,” Cosby said.

“I’m sorry for the people living there. It sounds like they are struggling. It’s not safe for people residing there, it’s not safe for neighbors,” he said.

Cosby added that he is concerned that if the structures aren’t removed, Gupta will continue to look for tenants. He said the tenants are not parties in the lawsuit and that they need to find a place to live.

“The court does find that an irreparable harm will occur if action isn’t taken immediately.”

Some tenants moved out, but officials testified that some are still living on the property.

Chandra Gupta was not at the hearing and sent emails to the court saying that he is not a party to the case.

His son, Sachin Gupta, said he is a physician and lives in Brisbane, Calif., and has not been to Bedford in years and said his father also lives in the Bay area. Gupta said he doesn’t own property in Bedford and has never paid property taxes.

“This (the lawsuit and code violations) was all foreign news to me. I had no idea any of this was going on,” he said.

However, the lawsuit stated that Sachin Gupta boasted to Bedford officials that each time there was a transfer in property ownership, the city would be required to “start all over again.”

Meanwhile, Russell Hines, a building official with Bedford, said he was concerned about sewage backing up and overflowing and that the electrical work could result in a fire or someone getting shocked as plugs were not grounded and the extension cords had exposed wires.

“There is a potential for fire which could trap people. The plumbing doesn’t meet minimum code standards,” Hines said.