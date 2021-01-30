Former church site is the new home for third liquor store in this Fort Worth suburb

The former home of Message Church will be renovated for a Liquor Depot location.

The Bedford City Council voted 5-2 to approve the request for the Liquor Depot to renovate the building at 2907 State Highway 121, with the bottom floor housing the liquor store and office space on the second level.

Council member Rusty Sartor voted against the request, saying he is concerned about adequate parking since a large area to the south of the building can be developed in the future.

Councilman Tom Burnett abstained because he was involved in the liquor petition effort.

Liquor Depot is the third retailer to be approved in Bedford following the Nov. 3 election where voters overwhelmingly approved to allow package stores.

Mayor Michael Boyter said he is not surprised to see liquor stores locating to the Bedford-Hurst area.

“We are at the crossroads of several highways, and we are close to the airport,” he said.

Boyter said the building where the Liquor Depot plans to open was once a carpet store before Message Church moved into that location.

“Where we are geographically located is most ideal for these stores,” Boyter said.

The former Message Church location is a two-story building, and the second floor can be used for office space, according to information on the city’s web site.

Goody Goody Liquor and Spec’s Wines, Spirits and Finer Foods are also coming to Bedford.

Goody Goody is building at the former Fuddruckers site, and Spec’s is remodeling the former Luby’s Cafeteria at 1520 Airport Freeway.

In Hurst, the council unanimously approved plans for Fossil Creek Liquor and Tarrant Liquor. Fossil Creek is coming to 1856 Precinct Line Road, and Tarrant Liquor is coming to 121 East Harwood Road.

Mayor Henry Wilson said that the stores are coming to Hurst after voters approved allowing them. He said the council passed ordinances to control where the stores could locate in the city.

John Hatch, president of Texas Petition Strategies, previously told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that liquor stores would bring in annually an estimated $200,000 in sales tax dollars to Hurst and $300,000 to Bedford.

“We will be happy to spend sales tax money,” Wilson said. “Any time you add more retail, it will bring in more revenue.”