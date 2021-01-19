Building performing arts center means economic boost, growth in this city

Bedford is taking a bold step in planning the city’s future with plans for a performing arts center at a key historic site.

The city council approved plans to contract with the architect firm BRW to design a performing arts center at the Old Bedford School. The building dates back to 1915.

Mayor Michael Boyter said there isn’t a construction date yet as decisions have to be made whether to renovate the historic school building or build a separate structure on the site.

“The Old Bedford School has a draw, and it is unique,” Boyter said. “It has an identity, and it was a centerpiece to our city.”

Discussions to build a performing arts center began several years ago when voters approved a $70 million bond package –the largest in the city’s history– to rebuild the Boys Ranch Park, which is now called Generations Park.

Kelly Snook, projects manager for the city, said the council voted to spend $5.5 million of the bond funds on the performing arts center.

Several nonprofits arts groups, including Onstage, used facilities at the Boys Ranch Park, she said.

The council looked at 15 firms before selecting BRW, Snook said.

Boyter said the city council discussed several options, such as purchasing an existing building. A consultant recommended the Old Bedford School, describing it as a “jewel” in the community, and it is in the center of town.

“We’ve come full circle on this. It has been a process of discovery,” Boyter said.

History of the Old Bedford School

According to information from the city, the Old Bedford School was built in 1915, and was used as a school until 1969. After that, Bedford used the building for a garage and storage facilities, but the old school fell into disrepair.

Fire severely damaged the school in 1991, destroying the roof and masonry walls, but it was renovated and was used for events. The school has two galleries, a board room that seats twelve, a 1915-style classroom and a tiered 149-seat auditorium.

In 1997, the Old Bedford School was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Economic boon to the community

Councilwoman Amy Sabol, who helped lead discussions on the performing arts center, said it will benefit Bedford economically and culturally.

The school has “a wonderful lawn”, she said, and there are discussions of using the school for performing arts, conferences and other events.

“Now, we’re stepping out, and we’re going to do this. The council is extremely on board with it,” she said.

A performing arts center will help bring in new businesses and more tax dollars, she said.

“When it comes to the pandemic, where would we have been if we didn’t have music, poetry and other entertainment,” Sabol said.

“During quarantine, I think people became more aware of how important the arts are in our lives.”