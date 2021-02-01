Aspiring gamers can soon polish their eSports skills at ... the Grapevine library

The Grapevine Public Library will soon launch aneSports Academy, which will offer access to high-speed data for learning and gaming competitions. City of Grapevine

Let’s go play some eSports at...

The library?

Yep, the Grapevine Public Library has received a $75,000 grant from the Texas State Library & Archives Commission (TSLAC) that will be used to create the all-new Grapevine Public Library eSports Academy.

The new Academy, which officials hope will be ready for action in the spring, will allow gamers and gaming teams access to high-powered equipment, high-speed data communication, and will offer a collaborative space for team building, learning, practicing, and competing.

This project is just one of 44 made possible this year by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.

“We will announce an opening event in spring of 2021. A lot depends on when we obtain the equipment and are able to install the infrastructure,” Grapevine Library Director Ruth Chiego said. “The grant application process started before the pandemic hit, so timelines have been adjusted, as have some of our plans.”

Chiego said growing a program like eSports in the community will help lead to job creation and program development for those who may have limited financial resources and/or necessary skills. She noted that gaming of all types at the library will encourage young customers to interact with a diverse group of peers, share their expertise with others (including adults), and develop new strategies for gaming and learning.

She added that libraries have the distinct advantage to provide access to the entire community in a venue where players and teams can be nurtured and encouraged.

“TSLAC’s support of these efforts makes it possible for us to reach populations in our community that we may otherwise miss due to lack of the necessary equipment and ability to afford the start-up costs,” Chiego said. “The hub will ensure that the community has an entryway into the arena of eSports and the benefits awarded to its participants.”

Chiego said part of the existing space in the library will be refreshed to create room for the academy.

“Many of the components will be used in different areas of the library, so we can remain nimble and respond to social distancing directives as they evolve,” she said.

Once implemented, the hub will provide powerful gaming computers and laptops to be reserved by individuals and teams. The library also plans to collaborate with local eSports organizations, professionals and scholastic teams to host events and sessions on various gaming topics. Aspects of the eSports Academy will include availability after school, evenings, and weekends.

Most programs will be for tweens to adults, but some will be for elementary-aged students, Chiego said, adding, “We’re excited by all the possibilities.”

Chiego noted there will be no charge for the public to participate.

“The desire of having an eSports Academy at the Grapevine Public Library came out of wanting to make sure that those who cannot afford the expensive equipment and high-speed internet can still get involved in eSports,” she said.

“eSports is technology-based, so there is a high price tag attached to participation. Portions of the community that cannot afford the equipment, a high speed internet connection, and game costs can find themselves locked out of participation opportunities,” Library Manager Chad Hetterley said. “Even when schools provide the option to participate, those students without access at home find that they cannot compete with students who have the advantage of practicing at home, and we would like to help change that dynamic.”

Chiego said she is also hopeful that the academy will help some folks earn scholarships and get hired for jobs.

Plans are to have local competitions for both individuals and teams, and the library is currently surveying the community for their input as well.

“eSports has become an outlet for many students that are uninterested or unable to participate in traditional sports, allowing them to reap the benefits of team sports that could easily pass them by,” Technology Librarian Chris Woodward said. “These attributes include increasing confidence, perseverance, decision making, problem-solving, managing stressful situations, and staying calm under pressure.”

As for the future, Chiego said the library will continue to pursue grants and other funding opportunities for the project in years ahead.

“Since eSports is a swiftly changing industry, and one with some roots in Grapevine, we also hope to attract support from local organizations and companies who also see the value in this academic and business development endeavor as it is a long-term investment in our community,” she said.