Benbrook residents don’t let pandemic keep them from annual Trash Bash cleanup

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens of Benbrook worked together in virtual fashion to hold a Trash Bash to clean up the city. Courtesy

Benbrook folks take great pride in the cleanliness of their community, and they’re not about to let a deadly virus get in the way of keeping it that way.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic did alter the way they held their annual Trash Bash, they turned it into a virtual experience this time when it was held last fall.

“In light of the current pandemic, and Benbrook canceling the majority of their events, I felt that this would be a good alternative. It was the best way I could think of to bring some normalcy to our citizens, while keeping them safe,” said Amanda Chi, the city’s management analyst.

“We had groups of no more than 10 each, we encouraged the groups to be within the same family or with individuals they have been social distancing with through this time.”

Each group chose their own location within city limits.

“It was great that we got to hit multiple areas in the city this year instead of just Dutch Branch Park,” Chi said.

Cathy Morris, Benbrook’s economic development and marketing director, said the event usually draws around 400 volunteers. They previously have met in the Dutch Branch Park Pavilion to be assigned T-shirts and cleanup areas, then gathered for a hot dog lunch and prize giveaways.

While the participation was overall a little smaller this time, with about 100 volunteers, there was still a celebration and some prizes, Morris said.

“This year, we asked people to sign up online and share their photos of cleanup day. We also had a random drawing, and two groups received a visit from a Kona Ice truck in their neighborhood,” she said.

Chi said carrying on with the event says a lot about the unity of the Benbrook community.

“To be honest, I am not surprised that so many got on board with this idea. I’ve worked in Benbrook for over two years, and I found that our citizens truly love their city,” Chi said. “From the Benbrook Mile program (another cleanup program where citizens adopt a stretch of highway), to Trash Bash, to our list of volunteers that can help when a resident in need (elderly, ill, etc.) who is having code enforcement issues (trash in their yard, trees that need to be cut, grass cutting, etc.), this community really steps up to ‘Keep Benbrook Beautiful.’”

Chi said the Trash Bash is also a great family outing.

“We had many families participate, and they all seemed to really enjoy themselves,” she said. “They were able to clean up their own neighborhood and show their children how important it is to keep our world clean.”

And, she added, it was a healthy outing.

“It was also good exercise for everyone involved. We had groups that were out cleaning for three-plus hours. It was amazing,” she said.