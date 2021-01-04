North Texas city creates position to deter juvenile crime, seek alternate solutions

The Trophy Club Police Department has received a federal grant to create a juvenile detective position to deter crime among youths and look for alternate solutions for transgressions. Photo courtesy of

Mistakes at an early age can often haunt someone as they move into adulthood. For example, what starts out as a fistfight turns into an arrest and charges filed.

But what if additional steps were taken with an alternate solution?

The Trophy Club Police Department, with support of the mayor, town council and town managers office, recently applied for and received a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for a Drug Interdiction and Juvenile Resource Program Officer.

“With the DOJ Grant, we will have the opportunity to hire a juvenile detective who will have the ability to offer a kid in this situation an arrangement that could be much more lenient, such as community service and a written apology on lesser crimes,” Trophy Club Police Chief Patrick Arata said. “The last thing we want to do — especially at this age — is to file charges against kids and possibly negatively affect their young lives well into the future.”

Arata stresses that the role of the juvenile detective is to prevent crimes, not just respond to them. The idea is to build a connection with youths and give them life lessons that will keep them out of the criminal justice system.

“The new juvenile detective program is just one of many ways our town actively connects with, and supports, our youth,” Mayor Alicia Fleury said. “I’m so proud of our police department’s pro-active approach and follow-through in implementing this latest initiative in keeping us safe.”

The search for a juvenile detective is underway, delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The person selected will be a full-time police officer solely dedicated to the program and specifically trained in juvenile laws, crime prevention, and related juvenile and family issues. They will provide education in areas including peer pressure reversal, self-confidence and conflict management.

“We are pleased the mayor and town council supported our police department team in pursuing this grant from the DOJ,” Town Manager Steve Norwood said. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact having this position will make on our young people”.

The salary and insurance for the full-time officer will be funded for three years through this grant. After the three-year period, Trophy Club will have to decide whether to pay out of the town’s budget to continue the position.

“In Trophy Club, the safety of our children is one of our highest priorities. We must do everything in our power to protect them,” Arata said. “We are grateful for this addition to our department.”