Grandmother with terminal illness humble in her request to Goodfellows

The Goodfellow Fund provided approximately 5,000 holiday meals to Tarrant County families.

Dona is possibly facing one last good Christmas with her two grandchildren she is raising, an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, both autistic.

“Getting help and having to ask for help is hard on my part because even though my household is going through a lot since COVID-19, there is always someone else that is worse than us,” said Dona, who has a terminal illness.

The Goodfellows Fund is there to help with a holiday food package that will feed Dona and her family with up to 90 pounds of food.

Dona is on 34 medicines daily, including antibiotics for severe kidney problems. Still, she puts the comfort of her children first. And she remains humble in her request for assistance.

“If we didn’t need it I wouldn’t ask, because cause I know there are other families and children that have nothing, and if not helping us would help them I accept that.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Goodfellows Fund has plenty to go around to help Dona’s and many other families.

This year the fund, working with the Tarrant Area Food Bank and Albertson’s/Tom Thumb, provided approximately 5,000 holiday meals to Tarrant County families.

Be a Goodfellow

Since 1912, the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund has provided help and assistance for Tarrant County schoolchildren. This season because of the COVID-19 protocols, the charity provided families a holiday meal, complete with a smoked turkey. Join this tradition by sending a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101, or visit goodfellowfundfw.com to make a secure credit card donation.