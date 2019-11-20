North Richland Hills officer injured when a car hits his motorcycle on patrol, police say

A veteran North Richland Hills motorcycle officer was injured Tuesday when his vehicle was hit by a car, authorities said.

Officer Rodney McCrory was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

The driver of the car was issued a citation for failing to yield right of way and no charges are expected to be filed.

The accident was reported shortly after noon Tuesday in the 7700 block of Mary Drive.

McCrory, a 25-year police veteran, was turning into an apartment complex parking lot when his vehicle was struck on the left rear side of his vehicle.