Veteran Grapevine officer returns to full duty 2 years after breaking 26 bones in crash

A senior officer with the Grapevine Police Department returned to full-duty service Monday two years after an accident left him with 26 broken bones.

Senior Officer RJ Hudson was in a serious accident on Oct. 19, 2017, when an SUV swerved into his lane and collided with his motorcycle at Texas 121 near Hall-Johnson Road. Since then, Hudson has undergone 11 surgeries and intensive physical therapy.

Hudson, who at the time of the crash was a 12-year veteran officer, had dozens of broken bones, lacerations and internal injuries from the crash. His injuries included a traumatic brain injury, eight broken ribs, four ruptures in his lungs, broken bones in both hands, and a shattered left foot, according to a press release from Grapevine police.

After a month of treatment at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Grapevine, Hudson was released from the hospital on Thanksgiving in 2017.

On Sept. 17, he returned to work on light duty and re-acclimated to his job duties as a motorcycle officer.

On Monday, he returned to his first full day back in the traffic unit.

“Throughout his journey, Hudson remained positive and focused on his recovery,” Grapevine police said in the press release. “The Grapevine Police Department recognizes the sacrifices, dedication, and determination by not only Senior Officer RJ Hudson, but his entire family for their unwavering support and positive attitude.”