Soon, that train trip to Grapevine can include a food hall feast and hotel stay

The city already known for its hospitality and restaurants will take both to another level in the summer of 2020 with the opening of Hotel Vin + Harvest Hall at TEXRail’s Grapevine Main Street Station.

The mixed-use transit-oriented development looks to capitalize on the success of TEXRail, Main Street and Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.

The Hotel Vin is scheduled to open in May or June with Harvest Hall, a massive new food hall, opening the following month, said Tom Santora, COO of Coury Hospitality and managing director for both Grapevine facilities.

Hotel Vin will have 120 rooms on six floors, multiple meeting spaces, a restaurant and a bar. The rooms will range from singles to suites with a sitting room, a master bedroom and an adjoining room for children.

The hotel will be operated by Coury Hospitality, which operates seven boutique hotels and plans to open five more, including Hotel Vin. The hotel will basically be a Marriott brand so travelers can book through Marriott.com and use rewards from that site.

Each room will feature the latest technology for entertainment and room service.

“All the rooms at all of our hotels allow you from your devices to hit stream so you can hit a button and be watching Netflix in your room or Amazon Prime,” Santora said. “They also come equipped with Alexa. You can ask it questions … it communicates with the staff.”

The name is a play on words for the French word for wine and true to that theme, Hotel Vin will have its own temperature-controlled wine room, Santora said. The hotel bar will build on the train theme with the name Third Rail.

The hotel elevators were purposely placed at the west end of the hotel so guests’ senses can catch the smells, sounds and sights going on at the adjoining Harvest Hall, a 7-kitchen food hall that will feature one-of-a-kind food entrepreneurs.

There’s a giant bar in the middle of the food hall but that’s just the beginning. Santora said he’s working on a diverse lineup for Harvest Hall with cuisines you can’t find elsewhere in Grapevine. Several chefs have signed up for the chance to locate in the food hall but there’s a four-step process to weed them out.

“It’s typically someone who’s got a food truck. How do they get into something that’s brick and mortar? This is their chance to do it at a very low cost of entry,” Santora said. “We want something creative with fresh ingredients. Typically, they’ll have 10-12 items.”

Choosing the right lineup is about more than food — they want to be sure they get the right chefs who want to be part of the team. They’ll have weekly meetings and quarterly advisory meetings so they will have a stake in how the place runs.

“At Coury, we’re going to try Harvest Hall like it’s an extension of the hotel. We’re treating them all like we’re all one big team,” Santora said.

Customers can walk around to the various kitchens to find what they want to eat and then sit down at the various tables all around.

Or, customers can sit in the dining room on the south end where waiters will provide menus from all seven kitchens and bring the item to the table when it’s ready.

This dine-in option could be perfect for a large business dinner where a corporation buys gift cards for Harvest Hall and the attendees can choose from any of the kitchens while having the dining room to themselves, Santora said. There are also patios on both sides of the food hall for outdoor dining.

Coury also surveyed the Grapevine community to see what types of food options they’d like in Harvest Hall.

On the second floor of Harvest Hall there are two expansive ballrooms that can be rented for corporate meetings or weddings. They have their own commercial kitchen.

On the west side of the projects there’s a 38,000-square-foot plaza that will be highlighted by a massive statue commemorating the signing of the Treaty at Bird’s Fort. The treaty was originally going to take place at Bird’s Fort, now part of the Viridian development in Arlington, but the Indians wanted it moved six miles to the north, which would put it in Grapevine.

Called the Peace Circle, it will feature Texas President Sam Houston and 10 tribal leaders or representatives who were present at the signing in August 1843. Grapevine’s Artist-in-Residence Linda Lewis is sculpting the 9-foot statues in the Grapevine CVB Headquarters just to the north on Main Street.

Other attractions at the plaza will also have a splash pad for those hot summer days. The large outdoor space could also host yoga classes, farmers markets and wine tastings.

Back inside Harvest Hall, the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau will open a new visitors center behind the bar where people can get brochures, tickets and other information about all the tourist attractions in town.

Visitors can also buy tickets to climb the 150-foot observation tower that will give expansive views of the Metroplex. Santora said people can rent the top of the observation area for a private dinner for special occasions. The tower is so tall the Federal Aviation Administration required it to have a blinking red light on top to warn aircraft.

The Grapevine CVB will also move some offices from its headquarters farther north on Main Street to Harvest Hall. That includes the Grapevine Vintage Railroad, the Grapevine Visitors Shuttle and the Activation Team for the plaza, Foster said.

Even without the draw of Hotel Vin and Harvest Hall, Grapevine’s station has had more than 70,000 people getting on and off the train at the adjacent Grapevine Main Street Station since it opened in February.

The commuter rail goes from D/FW Airport to downtown Fort Worth with nine stops.

On Saturdays, the Grapevine station is the most popular of all the TEXRail stations with more than 17,000 riders coming through since it launched. On weekdays, Grapevine’s station is the third most popular behind DFW Terminal B and Fort Worth Central Station.

In all, TEXRail had more than 400,000 riders from February through September.

Ridership has increased steadily from 32,998 riders at launch in February to 43,757 in September.

In July, TEXRail started offering more frequent service with trains every 30 minutes during peak times, said Laura Hanna, director of communications for Trinity Metro.

TEXRail is already exploring the possibility of extending the train route southwest of downtown to Fort Worth’s medical district and to Texas Christian University.

On the Grapevine side, the Dallas Area Rapid Transit is planning to build its own commuter rail called the Silver Line that will go through Dallas and Collin counties through Coppell, Carrollton, Addison, Dallas, Richardson and Plano.

It could be operating by 2022.