At last, Grapevine is getting a dog park. And with this feature, it’s no ordinary park

Dogs will have to wait a little longer to run free in this city as a sewer project and heavy rains delayed construction of the city’s first dog park.

Grapevine has been planning an off-the-leash dog park at Big Bear Creek Park for several years but had to wait for a 48-inch sewer line to be constructed through the property. That Trinity River Authority project was hampered by last year’s heavy rains and ended up taking much longer than anticipated — the city originally planned to open the dog park in 2018.

With the sewer project finally finished, Grapevine officially started construction on the dog park in January.

“They’re complete and we’re starting,” said Kevin Mitchell, Grapevine’s director of parks. “Weather is really affecting everything that goes on there. Everybody’s extremely excited about the dog park. The one thing I will say is that they’ve been patient with the delays, the weather.”

The new goal is to have a grand opening for the dog park along Texas 360 just south of the junction with Texas 121 this summer, weather permitting.

The $1.5 million park will feature at least five fenced-in paddocks. One of the paddocks will feature a spray pad to keep dogs cool on hot days. Then, there will be two sections for small dogs on the east side of Big Bear Creek.

A large bridge will be installed going across the creek to the west side where two big dog park paddocks will be built. In late February, workers were drilling the peers for the bridge.

“Crews are currently working on the west side on one of the paddocks right now,” Mitchell said.

Having a pair of small and big dog sections will allow Grapevine to rotate them to give the grass a chance to regrow. How long the sections are used depends on usage, the weather and the time of year.

All the dog parks will have double gated entrances, water fountains for humans and dogs and play structures.

There will also be a restroom on site.

One of the smaller paddocks on the east side will have synthetic turf so it will be all weather. The final design is still being worked out because of the location of the sewer line and some grading issues, Mitchell said.

Hollywood Feed sponsored the splash pad and will be there for the grand opening event.

Breanna Fuller, events coordinator for Hollywood Feed, said the company wanted to get involved when they learned Grapevine was building a dog park.

“The splash pad became an idea when the city wasn’t able to put a dog park near the lake,” said Fuller, who previously managed the Grapevine location. “Grapevine wanted to include a water feature with the dog park because of the hot summers. The interactive splash pad and being in the shape of a paw print will be something that will keep dogs entertained but also cooled down for hours.”

The splash pad will include signage for Hollywood Feed.

Northwest Animal Hospital will also partner with the city for the grand opening.

“We’re excited to get it open. We’re building it in-house to save money,” Mitchell said. “We’re acting as our own general contractor and doing quite a bit of the work ourselves with our park maintenance crews.”