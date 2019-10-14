Richland Hills man faces murder charge after his 73-year-old roommate found dead

SHARE COPY LINK

A 27-year-old Richland Hills man was in custody Monday, accused of killing his 73-year-old roommate in her Richland Hills home over the weekend, Richland Hills police said.

Her dog also was found dead on the front porch Saturday night

Richland Hills police identified the victim as Paula Kennemer whose body was found in her Richland Hills home during a welfare check. Authorities have not released a cause of death.

Hours after she was found, her roommate was located and arrested in Dallas Sunday morning. Richland Hills police identified him as Stephan Tufts who was in the Joint Detention Center in North Richland Hills. Tufts faces a charge of murder.

Richland Hills detectives have not released a motive for the killing.

The investigation began shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday when officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Matthews Drive in Richland Hills.

A neighbor told a dispatcher that Kennemer was not coming to the door and her dog was dead on the front porch.

Using a neighbor’s key to enter the home, Richland Hills police found the Kennemer’s body with apparent injuries.

Through the investigation, Richland Hills detectives determined her roommate was a suspect and a warrant was issued for Tufts.