Northwest school district principals earn top regional awards in North Texas

Ryan Barnhart of Northwest High School has been named Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year for Region 11 in Texas. Courtesy

A pair of Northwest school district principals have been honored by the Texas Association of Secondary School principals for Region 11.

Byron Nelson High School’s Dr. Ron Myers and Northwest High School’s Ryan Barnhart were named Outstanding Principal of the Year and Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year, respectively.

TASSP annually recognizes the top school administrations from its 20 regions across the state, with nominations and winners selected by their peers based on exemplary performance and leadership.

“We are so very proud of Dr. Myers and Mr. Barnhart for their achievements through the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals,” Northwest ISD Superintendent Ryder Warren said. “They are excellent examples at their campuses and advocate for every child every day.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Myers has served as principal of Byron Nelson for six years and has a 34-year career in public education, including 24 years as a campus leader across the elementary, middle and high school levels.

Barnhart has served as a member of Northwest leadership since 2017, and he has five years of experience overall as an assistant principal.

TASSP will recognize each regional winner during the Josten’s Night of the Stars Awards Dinner on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Hilton Anatole Dallas Hotel. They will each receive an award and a commemorative book, “Texas Principals, Texas Heroes.”

Each regional winner has the opportunity to advance to the statewide competition, with finalists selected in the fall before state winners are announced in the winter.