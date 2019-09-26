North Texas students win national business competition. ‘We are writing the future’

With officials from the competition, Eaton High School students, from left, Logan Kelley, Rachel Bailey, Kaylin Yudice, and Madyson Hooley recently won first place in the annual FedEx Junior Business Challenge. Courtesy

In telling their story, a group of Eaton High School students recently won the third season of the FedEx Junior Business Challenge, one of the top student-led business competitions in the nation.

Through their company “Our Story,” the Eaton students created motivational journals as a way to help teens reduce anxiety and stress. The journals, aimed at teen girls, also help users achieve their goals by providing them with weekly tasks to stay on track.

The company’s staff include students, all juniors, Rachel Bailey, Madyson Hooley, Logan Kelley and Kaylin Yudice. The group represented the Junior Achievement of the Chisholm Trail, a local organization that prepares primary through secondary students for work-readiness and entrepreneurship while fostering financial literacy skills.

With their victory, the students earned a $75,000 donation from FedEx to the Junior Achievement of the Chisholm Trail.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“It felt like our mission was getting out and making a difference in the world. We are writing the future and designing an atmosphere for generations to come,” Yudice said.

“I’m consistently amazed at what these students and their peers can do when they take advantage of the opportunities offered through our career and technical education programs, as well as our partnership with Junior Achievement,” Northwest ISD Business Education Coordinator Jake Browarski said. “Their creativity, desire to help others, and entrepreneurial spirit, combined to create a unique company, and the sky’s the limit for them going forward.”

At the challenge, hosted at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta in conjunction with the PGA Tour, students from across the country presented their companies to a panel of judges. Scoring the students at the national event were former NBA player Steve Smith, PGA Tour player Tommy Fleetwood, professional caddie Ian Finnis, Dream Beard founder Ryan Lane and PGA Tour executive Laura Neal.

To prepare for the national competition, the students spent the previous day pitching their company to Coca-Cola executives at their national headquarters in Atlanta. Prior to that, they advanced to the national competition by qualifying through a regional competition in Fort Worth in advance of the Charles Schwab Challenge PGA Tour event in May.

“This experience gives me a competitive advantage over my peers by giving me the opportunity to lead, learn to present and teach me about a possible career with entrepreneurship,” Yudice said.