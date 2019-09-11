A councilman steps down to run for mayor in this North Texas city

Central Arts of Bedford is bringing art to Bedford one vacant store front at a time Josh Santillan formed the nonprofit Central Arts of Bedford in a once-vacant shopping center. The art group offers classes, special events, concerts, and puts art pieces in vacant storefronts in effort to bring other businesses to the area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Josh Santillan formed the nonprofit Central Arts of Bedford in a once-vacant shopping center. The art group offers classes, special events, concerts, and puts art pieces in vacant storefronts in effort to bring other businesses to the area.

The race is on to elect a new mayor in Bedford, days after Jim Griffin resigned to pursue running for a vacant Texas House seat.

Michael Boyter resigned from the City Council at Tuesday’s meeting to run for the mayor’s seat.

The council also voted to call a special election for Nov. 5 to replace Griffin, and filing began Wednesday morning.

Councilwoman Amy Sabol will serve as deputy Mayor Pro Tem.

The council will decide whether to appoint someone or hold an election to fill Boyter’s seat.

Griffin was not at Tuesday’s meeting, although he said he would serve until the November election. Griffin told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he was out of town, and that the trip was planned weeks in advance.

Jim Griffin stepped down as mayor of Bedford to run for the Texas District 92 seat. Courtesy City of Bedford

Last week, Griffin announced that he is running for the District 92 seat after Jonathan Stickland said he was not seeking re-election. Filing for the seat begins in November.

Griffin said his campaign web site and social media sites will be ready soon.

Meanwhile, Boyter said there are challenges ahead, but that it’s time for Bedford to move forward.

“I grew up in HEB. I am a product of this community. When I was growing up, Bedford was looked up to. It had the newest restaurants, it had the nicest houses, it had the cleanest streets. Fast forward to today. To many of us, Bedford remains a special place. It is home. It is our home,” Boyter said in a prepared statement.

“But we remain faced with many challenges. Our streets have fallen into disrepair, our neighborhoods need revitalizing, we are challenged with land use, we have increased demands on our city services for a variety of reasons, and we have unfinished business in the form of Phase Next and Bedford Commons,” Boyter said.

Boyter added that it is time for different voices and opinions to be heard.

City’s budget and tax rate

The city council also voted 6-0 to approve a 56.9000 cents property tax rate, an increase from the current rate of 56.1862 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The council also approved a $78,578,276 budget that will address the ongoing need to hire more firefighters and police officers to bring the city up to proper staffing levels.

The budget also includes funds to hire a parks and recreation director.