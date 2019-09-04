A Texas mayor steps down to run for state office and fight for conservative values

Stickland warns Tea Party leaders about fierce general election challenges State Rep. Jonathan Stickland tells members of the NE Tarrant Tea Party that winning the primary is no longer enough for Texas conservatives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State Rep. Jonathan Stickland tells members of the NE Tarrant Tea Party that winning the primary is no longer enough for Texas conservatives.

Mayor Jim Griffin resigned Tuesday night, announcing that he is running for the District 92 seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

Griffin, 62, made the announcement at a specially-called city council meeting following a public hearing to discuss Bedford’s property tax rate.

He is among several candidates who are vying for the District 92 seat after Jonathan Stickland announced in June that he wasn’t seeking re-election. Griffin said he is running as a Republican and said he wants to fight for issues that include supporting schools, protecting local control and supporting the 2nd Amendment.

“It is with mixed emotions but with resolve that I am resigning as your mayor,” Griffin said before the meeting adjourned.

Griffin was elected as mayor in 2012, and served on the city council from 2000-2006 and from 2010-2012. Before he was elected to the city council Griffin was on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Griffin will remain in office until a special election on November 5.

During his resignation announcement, Griffin pointed to several accomplishments including the upcoming makeover at the Boys Ranch Park along with improving streets, Texas 183 and revitalizing neighborhoods and commercial areas.

Griffin also chaired many organizations including the Tarrant County Mayors’ Council, HEB ISD Education Foundation, the Northeast Leadership Forum, and the Tarrant County Mental Health Initiative.

The race to replace Griffin is starting to heat up.

Councilman Michael Boyter said that he will resign at the Sept. 10 council meeting so that he can run for mayor in Bedford.