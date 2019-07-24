Oklahoma murder suspect arrested after he was found sleeping near Roanoke building

How 911 calls are located Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made.

A murder suspect who authorities say had fled Moore, Oklahoma after a killing was arrested in Roanoke, police said.

Jacob Barber, 21, of Moore, Oklahoma, was taken into custody just days after the body of his father was found in the family’s home in Oklahoma.

Roanoke police arrested Barber early Wednesday.

Roanoke police responded to a report of a suspicious person near PetSmart, 1208 US. 377, Roanoke.

“Officers arrived and found him sleeping near the building,” said Roanoke Officer Ryan Otero Wednesday morning. “Once the officers ran his name, there was a murder warrant for him and he was arrested.”

Barber was booked into the Denton County Jail in Denton early Wednesday and faces a charge of murder.

“He will be back here very soon,” said Moore police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram Wednesday morning.

Bail has been set at $1 million for the 21-year-old Barber who is accused of killing his father, Glenn Barber, 48.

Glenn Barber’s body was found Sunday after he failed to make it to church in Moore, Oklahoma. A friend went to the family’s home and discovered the body. Glenn Barber’s 2007 white Nissan Pathfinder also was missing.

Glenn Barber died from multiple stab wounds, Lewis said.

By Monday, a murder warrant was issued for Jacob Barber. On Tuesday, Glenn Barber’s Pathfinder was located in Denton.

“We believe he(Jacob Barber) had some relatives in the Denton area,” Lewis said when asked why Jacob Barber would be in North Texas.

KFOR-TV reported that Glenn Barber and his son had not lived in the area too long. Glenn Barber was active with local children’s camp and previoulsy worked for the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma.