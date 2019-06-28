To celebrate moon landing anniversary, Colleyville library plans far out summer program

Courtesy

Five decades ago Neil Armstrong was the first human being to step on the moon, uttering the famous words, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Now, the Colleyville Public Library is taking its own steps to ensure people remember and learn about that legendary journey to the moon by Apollo 11 with its summer program 3...2...1...READ! as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

“It has been a concerted plan in the works for several years with much thought and consideration to programming and special events,” Colleyville Public Library Director Mary Rodne said.

“Staff members, along with highly creative volunteers, collaborated and planned the building-wide theme and décor.”

The moon launch is highlighted throughout the library in theme and is seen throughout the building in its décor, as well as folks wearing the highly anticipated summer reading T-shirts. Throughout the summer a host of programs is scheduled for youth, teens, and adults.

▪ On July 11, the library will host a Moon Landing Party, from 8:15 p.m.-10:15 p.m. The evening will begin with a showing of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing on the library’s big screen, with live narration by members of the Fort Worth Astronomical Society. Then, those in attendance will get a glance at the universe with their own eyes through powerful telescopes set up outside.

Cosmic refreshments will be served. No registration required. For more information, visit www.fortworthastro.com. For details, call 817-503-1154.

▪ On July 13, from noon-1:30 p.m., author and Dallas resident James Donovan will discuss the challenges, successes, personal stories and harrowing moments behind the historic Apollo 11 mission as captured in his book, “Shoot for the Moon.”

The presentation will include a photo slideshow and question-and-answer period. A light lunch will be provided. Registration is required and space is limited. The event is for ages 18-plus. Contact: Adult Services at 817-503-1155 or reference@colleyville.com.

Other programs throughout the summer incorporate the moon landing as well, including weekly youth service programs geared toward teaching about space travel, and teen crafts with constellations, outer space and the solar system. More information can be found on the library website, www.colleyvillelibrary.com or by calling 817-503-1150.

As for the reading program, Rodne said for every eight books or five hours children read, they receive prizes.

“This year the prize room is decorated with space murals. One is a mural of the walking on the moon,” she said.

Rodne said this summer’s event is especially significant for young people. She said prior to the summer, members of the library staff made their annual visit to Grapevine-Colleyville ISD schools promoting the summer program and moon theme. Students listened to a recording of the moon landing and participated in a solar system activity.

“Students quickly learn how all they have and know in their current world would not have been possible had the moon landing not occurred,” Rodne said.

Of course, adults are not to be left out of the significance of the celebration, she said.

“It commemorates a major historical event, the first walk on the moon,” she said. “For some it does bring back memories, and they recall the excitement of watching it live on television.”

Library hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.