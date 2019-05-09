North Texas city improving traffic flow while making the drive that much more scenic

Courtesy

The city of Colleyville is continuing improvements to its roadways as the roundabout at Glade Road and Pool Road is complete. Also, the medians of Texas 26 are receiving a makeover.

The roundabout features a two-tiered design with plant material and statue art. The statue continues the city’s family/children theme, which was also a part of the Jackson and Cheek-Sparger roundabout construction last year. A patriotic theme (American flag) is also incorporated.

The sculptures are from the Randolph Rose collection, a company that specializes in handmade bronze garden sculpture, statues, fountains and accessories for home, garden and public spaces.

The cost of the project was about $12,000 for sculptures, city spokesperson Erin Spicer said. This project was funded through the City’s Tax Increment Financing Fund.

Spicer said that, along with enhancing the looks of the roundabout, the alterations made it safer for traffic flow.

“The roundabout at Pool and Glade had some visibility issues with the wall structure, so the walls were redone to allow for greater sight lines,” Spicer said.

Spicer said the the median project on Texas 26 is actually more than just medians. The council is looking at large monument features with a tower-looking design on the northern and southern gateways to Colleyville, as well as the entryway to the Village (the area where City Hall is located).

There are plans for new landscaping design incorporating stonework, new light poles and ballards.

“This project will transform the look of Colleyville along our major corridor,” Spicer said, adding that work will likely begin in January, once the construction on Texas 26 wraps up.

Also, new landscaping has been installed at the southeast corner of Cheek-Sparger and Texas 26. This work adjoins the previously installed parkway trees along Cheek-Sparger.

“We are excited to see this improvement come to fruition,” City Manager Jerry Ducay said. “Our parks crew has worked hard to beautify our roundabouts and medians and it really shows. Efforts such as these reflect Colleyville’s commitment to going above and beyond for its residents.”

Spicer said staff is currently working on a plan to further enhance the intersection with trees/landscaping to be added to the other two Colleyville corners (northeast and southeast).

They are also looking to develop a plan to enhance the Texas 26 corridor north to Brown Drive.