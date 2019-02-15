Small and veteran-owned businesses can strike big connections at Grapevine summit

Big and small will unite Feb. 27 in Grapevine for the DFW Veterans Summit & Procurement Fair.

The theme of this year’s event, to be held at the Grapevine Convention Center, is “How To Do Business With Big Business.” It will feature global entities, small business and veterans getting together to exchange ideas and move forward together.

In collaboration with Lockheed Martin and their global partners, the event invites the business community to meet with major government and commercial contractors to discuss potential business opportunities.

Unique to this event are “Match-Making Sessions” with these global entities. Similar to a speed-dating format, these sessions offer an opportunity for the small business owner to speak directly with procurement officers. These officers are specifically in attendance to buy products and services from small and veteran owned businesses.

“Often, it is time-consuming or difficult for small businesses to directly reach and then to schedule in-person meetings with the big business procurement officers. The match-making sessions brings them together in one room,” said Michael Miori, Vice President of Operations, Grapevine Chamber of Commerce.

Veterans and veteran-owned businesses are allowed to attend and exhibit at no cost.

“Many of the big businesses represented are looking to buy from veteran-owned businesses as part of their business goals,” Miori said.

Also on hand will be resource partners present that include the Texas Veterans Commission, Tarrant Small Business Development Center, Department of Veteran Affairs, U.S. Small Business Administration, and Veterans Business Outreach Center. These resource partners are there to assist the veterans grow their businesses.

Miori said among the vendors in attendance will be Lockheed Martin, Southwest Airlines, L3 Technology, Bell, Dallas ISD, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Great Wolf Lodge, PlanetMagpie and more.

Miori said the event will also include a Shark Tank pitch competition.

The event will open with a major grant presentation by Grapevine United Charities, the charitable arm of the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce. The grant is given each year to a nonprofit entity that specifically supports veterans. Miori said the grant is for $7,500, and could possibly be divided into two grants, depending on the number of submissions received.

Veteran attendance is complimentary to all facets of the event. Lunch is provided to all paid attendees. For more information, contact the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce at 817-481-1522 or email michael@grapevinechamber.org